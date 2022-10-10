'Vaktha' training proves to be a lifetime experience for participants

Hyderabad: The participants who attended the 107th batch of Vaktha, jointly organised by Hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skills in Jubilee Hills on October 8 and 9 found the training worth to ensure complete transformation from a commoner to an orator. They said the training experience was awesome after attending a two-day session.

While expressing satisfaction at the end of the training, they termed it as a life-time experience, which will transform them to become good public speakers. They felt a complete change in their attitude and body language on the two days. With a strong desire to turn good orators, the participants were all eager to grab mikes, rather than waiting for someone to call their name.

The director, Kapil Group and the faculty of the programme D Bal Reddy gave important tips and techniques related to public speaking, while adeptly covering the do's and don'ts of oratory. He explained to the participants how a good speaker controlled the mood of the audience. The session on 'Influencer', inspired the participants to become good communicators, who play a great role while influencing people with his or her attitude.

He explained how maintaining postures while delivering a speech and communicating at a public place was part of oratory skills. Later, Reddy presented certificates, along with a book written by him, to all participants. He said the book has important content which can be useful for the participants

While providing feedback on the training, some participants felt that the well-organized programme was astonishingly easy to grasp with suitable examples. Murali Mohan from Tirupati said the efforts put in by the faculty team was worthwhile, as each and every aspect was duly explained, besides making the participants introspect about real purpose of life and individual's contribution to society. "I learned a lot in this skill development programme which can be useful lifelong."

Divya Rani from Hanamkonda, regretted not attending the training earlier, as it would have changed her life completely. Following the training, she can speak without any hesitation.

Sai Pranav Reddy, a city student, said he would be shedding all his weaknesses and would be a changed man. He got inspired to converse with people and in public. D Surya Narayana from Nizamabad felt that he would have no qualms in holding a mike, as he felt much confident after attending Vaktha.

The 108th batch of Vaktha will be held on November 12 and 13, second Saturday and Sunday. For information, interested persons may contact phone 77299-85177.