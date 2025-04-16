Vamsi Krishna, Chennur MLA open Kyatanapalli railway overbridge

Peddapalli: Peddapalli Member of Parliament Gaddam Vamsi Krishna and Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy inaugurated the Kyatanapalli railway flyover bridge on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion MP Vamsi Krishna said that the bridge issue was a major issue when he came to this area as part of the election campaign, and that the people’s desire was fulfilled as per the promise made by Vivek to complete the bridge work within a year of his victory as MLA.

He stated that the Ajni passenger train, which was stopped during the Corona period, has been revived.

A petition has been submitted to the concerned minister to increase the pension scheme started by Venkata Swamy by ten times in Singareni, and he assured that efforts will be made to increase the pension soon.

MLA Vivek Venkaswamy said that although he was determined to open the bridge within three months of winning the election, there was some delay due to the fact that the funds due to the contractor and the compensation due to the displaced people were not received in full.

He said that he was happy to expedite the work and open the bridge by sanctioning the funds due to them immediately. He said that special development funds will be sanctioned for roads, drainages and drinking water facilities in this municipality and development works will be started. A new school will be built in the constituency with Rs 200 crore.

Loans of Rs 4 lakh will be sanctioned to unemployed youth through Rajiv Yuva Vikasam soon and every unemployed person should take advantage of this opportunity, the MLA said.

District Collector Kumar Deepak, Town President Palle Raju, TPCC General Secretary Raghunath Reddy, Official Spokesperson Srinivas, Former Chair

man Jangam Kala, Vice Chairman Sagar Reddy, Leaders Gandla Sammayya, Abdul Aziz, Yakub Ali, Neelam Srinivas Goud, Former Councilors and Leaders participated in this inauguration ceremony.