Vamsi Reddy Foundation inspires students to pursue higher goals

Dharmasagar: Director of the Vamsi Reddy Foundation, Kancherakuntla Muralidhar Reddy, said that determination was the true key to success and assured students of training support for higher education and employment opportunities.

He was addressing a Class X preparatory camp organised at ZP High Schools in Dharmasagar and Narayanagiri, where he motivated students to set clear goals and work persistently towards achieving them. He emphasised that strong willpower, discipline and proper guidance could help students secure success in competitive examinations and professional careers. Encouraging the students to broaden their horizons, Muralidhar Reddy advised them to explore career opportunities in civil administration and emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence and other modern technologies. He said that with the right preparation and dedication, students from rural backgrounds could excel at national and international levels.

On the occasion, competitive examination books worth Rs 50,000 were distributed among the students to aid their preparation.

Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Ram Dhan, Headmaster Murali, teachers and a large number of students attended the programme.