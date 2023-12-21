Vande Bharat eclipses superfasts from TS

Hyderabad: To boost the rail connectivity and also to help the rail passengers to reach their destination in lesser duration, this year Indian Railways has introduced three Vande Bharat express trains in Telangana (Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam; Secunderabad- Tirupati; and, Kacheguda-Yesvantpur). The trains have become a favourite choice for travellers. Along with this, the South Central Railways has taken various other initiatives for the benefits of rail passengers in Telangana.

This ultra-modern train with more speed and world class facilities has reduced the travel time between two cities especially two Telugu States. The year began with launch of Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express; it was a Sankranti gift to two Telugu States and was commercially operated on January 16. It covers a distance of 699 km in eight hours and 30 minutes. This is the fastest train on the route followed by 12739 Garib Rath and 12703 Falaknuma Express. Within a span of three months, another Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad, with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, was introduced. The train reduced the travel time between the two cities by almost three-and-a-half hours and benefits pilgrims. The train covers a distance of 660 km between the two cities in eight hours and 30 minutes. Another initiative to strengthen connectivity between Telangana and Karnataka took place on September 24 with the rollout of Kacheguda-Yeswantpur Vande virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.