Vasalamarri: Be the changemakers

Vasalamarri: (Yadadri-Bhongir): As part of the implementation of action plan in Vasalamarri village, District Collector Pamela Satpathy held a meeting with the villagers on Friday and explained their role in developing the village. She felt that the village must be developed in all aspects as aspired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

It should be pointed here that Chief Minister KCR had adopted Vasalamarri village of Turkapally mandal in Bhongir district.

The Collector visited Vasalamarri to form committees as directed by the CM. She advised the villagers to do Sramadanam for three months to make the village clean. Stating that luck had knocked the village, as it was adopted by CM KCR, she suggested the villagers to utilise the opportunity.

Pamela stated that members of the seven proposed committees would be selected after taking villagers' opinion, who have to work voluntarily for the village development. The seven committees – main; Haritha Haram; sanitation and drinking water supply; agriculture; infrastructure; health; and Sramadanam. The main committee will have 20 members and other committees will have five members.

Collector Pamela said the members of these committees have to play the role of change makers. She expressed pleasure as more women attended the meeting and added that society will go ahead with the active participation of women.

Excluding 300 children and elderly persons from the total village population of 2,300, the remaining 2,000 villagers can do a lot of work for village development with their 4,000 hands, the Collector motivated them. She was accompanied by Village Special Officer DRDO Upender Reddy, sarpanch Pogula Anjaneyulu and others.