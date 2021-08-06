Vasalamarri: Dalit families celebrate release of Dalit Bandhu funds

Vasalamarri: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had kept his promise of providing Dalit Bandu funds to the Dalits of his adopted village Vasalamarri of Turkapally mandal in the district.

As per the assurance, funds worth Rs 7.60 crores have been released towards the Dalit Bandu scheme on Thursday to support 76 dalit families of the village. The SC Development Department has issued orders for release of funds.

On information of release of Dalit Bandu funds to village, Dalits of Vasalamarri expressed their pleasure by celebrating batukamma, dancing and cheering the CM's efforts.

Villagers thanked CM K Chandrashekar Rao for his noble gesture towards Dalits, they stated that their families were indebted to CM KCR forever. Showing their gratitude, Dailts did Palabishekam to the portrait of CM KCR at the center of the Vasalamarri village. Meanwhile, district SC development department officials on the directions from Collector Pamela Satpathi are chalking out necessary plans to empower dalits of Vasalamarri under Dalit Bandu programme.