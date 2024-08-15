Vasan eye hospital to hold mega eye camp from tomorrow

Live
Just In
Vasan Eye Hospital, the first corporate eye hospital in India, operates 160 super specialty eye hospitals across 83 cities in the country, including seven super specialty eye hospitals in Hyderabad.
On the occasion of India's 78th historic Independence Day, Vasan Super Specialty Eye Hospital, located in Himayatnagar (Hyderabad), will be conducting a three-day mega free super specialty eye camp from August 16, 2024, to August 19, 2024, as announced by Dr. Khalid Latif, Chief Surgeon of Vasan Hospital.
Dr. Latif stated that the hospital will provide free eye examinations and consultations to economically disadvantaged individuals who require quality eye care. Interested individuals can contact us for free examinations and consultations at 040-45021763 or Prasad at 091829 06022. Our team of expert ophthalmologists will be available to address various eye issues and recommend appropriate treatments.