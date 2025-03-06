VC pats football team

Warangal: The SR University Men’s Football Team put up an exceptional performance by securing first place, while the Women’s Volleyball Team clinched second place in the recently concluded KITS Trophy Tournament.

SR University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr. Deepak Garg commended the determination, teamwork, and perseverance demonstrated by the athletes. He emphasised the importance of sportsmanship and collective effort, stating that such victories are a testament to the university’s commitment to holistic student development. Encouraging the students to continue excelling in sports, he assured them of full support in training and infrastructure to achieve greater heights in national and international competitions.

Dr. Garg also extended his appreciation to the coaching staff and sports faculty, including Associate Physical Directors Dr. K. Ravinder and K. Satish, Volleyball Coach, and Physical Director Dr. P. Srinivas, for their dedication in mentoring and preparing the teams for competitive success.

He stated that the institution is actively investing in state-of-the-art sports facilities and specialized training programs, ensuring students receive the best opportunities to participate in interstate and national-level tournaments across various disciplines.