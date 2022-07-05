Veteran journalist Gudipoodi Srihari no more

Hyderabad: Veteran journalist Gudipoodi Srihari passed away due to an ailment here on Tuesday. He was 86 and survived by daughter and son.

A film critic and versatile writer who was active in the media for more than 55 years , Srihari was also news boardcaster and ran a popular column by the name 'Harivillu' for 25 continuous years in Eenadu. He covered cultural activities and was instrumental in bringing to limelight several artistes in Indian classical music, dance and other fields. In fact he introduced M S Rama Rao on All India Radio where his famous Sundara Kanda received all round acclaim.

The broadcast that reached all over the world resulted in the radio station receiving letters of appreciation. The programme was aired for a month.

A post graduate, his career began as a contributor in 1968 with 'THE HINDU' and 'EENADU'. He also served as News Broadcaster in Hyderabad station of ALL INDIA RADIO for twenty years. He contributed to the 'Friday page' and also SUNDAY MAGAZINE SECTION in The Hindu. His story on 125 year old Surabhi family theatre attracted the attention of central Sangeetha nataka Academy,Delhi, which extended monetary help to the group.

He also Published a book on 'Cultural Heritage' of Andhra Pradesh and 'Film Industry' in Andhra Pradesh and was Script Committee Member for National Film Development Corporation. He was also the president of Film critics Association.

His popular satirical Column 'HARIVILLU' was carried by Eenadu for twenty five years and enjoyed largest readership, according to a survey conducted by the paper. He also wrote a book on 'Telugu Film Industry'.