VH questions BJP’s role in ‘TG armed struggle’

Hyderabad: Amidst controversy over celebrating the merger of erstwhile Hyderabad State with the nation and likely visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 17 to State, former MP V Hanumantha Rao questioned the role played by BJP and its leadership in the ‘armed struggle’.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, the former PCC president said that a narrative is being set by BJP alleging that the relationship between MIM and Congress was preventing the State government from officially celebrating the day as liberation day.

He said that those who made sacrifices while fighting the erstwhile rulers are remembered each year by Congress and none represent the BJP and its ideology.

He said that for marking the occasion he will be visiting the Shaligouraram village in Nalgonda district, where eight of the school students were shot down by the then rulers for hoisting the national flag. He said that the party will be laying the foundation for building a memorial (samadhi) in the memory of the martyrs on September 17.