VHP and Bajrang Dal Demand President’s Rule in West Bengal, Stage Protest at Collector’s Office

Gadwal: Leaders and activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest dharna in front of the District Collector’s office today, condemning the alleged rising attacks on Hindus in West Bengal. The protestors strongly demanded that the Central Government impose President’s Rule in the state to restore law and order and ensure the safety of the Hindu community.

During the demonstration, the leaders accused the West Bengal government of failing to control communal violence and claimed that the state administration has turned a blind eye to repeated attacks on Hindus. The protestors held placards and raised slogans calling for justice and protection for Hindus in the region.

A delegation representing the VHP and Bajrang Dal submitted a formal representation (petition) to the District Collector, addressed to the President of India. The petition outlined the incidents of violence and urged immediate intervention from the Central Government.

Speaking on the occasion, VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders stated that their movement will continue until justice is served and the lives and rights of Hindus in West Bengal are safeguarded. They emphasized that if the government remains silent, nationwide protests would be organized in solidarity with the victims.

The demonstration concluded peacefully, under the watchful presence of police and district administration. Authorities acknowledged receipt of the petition and assured that it would be forwarded to the appropriate higher officials.