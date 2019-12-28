Victory in Municipal Polls: KCR puts onus on party mlas

Hyderabad: TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to put the entire responsibility of winning municipal elections on the MLAs.

Stating this at a media conference here on Friday after the state committee meeting, TRS working president K T Rama Rao said that neither he nor KCR or Harish Rao would go for campaign.

The state committee decided that it would be the responsibility of respective MLAs to ensure the victory of the party candidates in their constituencies. The elections will be held on party basis.

Hence KTR and Harish Rao will shoulder the responsibility of victory of candidates only in their respective constituencies.

KTR said that it has also been decided that the candidates will not be finalised in Hyderabad, but the local units will be entrusted with the responsibility to select the winning horses.

Asked how many municipalities would TRS win, KTR said, "Majority of them." He said people are with the TRS since it had been doing good work for all-round development of the state and the general practice is that municipalities favour the ruling party more since it would be possible to get more funds so that more works can be taken up.

The TRS will go to the people with the slogan of planned development of the municipalities. He exuded confidence that people will support the pink party.

The TRS leader asked all the party leaders, including general secretaries, secretaries, MPs and MLAs to stay in their wards and take up door-to-door campaign.

He also advised them to explain about the new Municipal Act and its benefits like no fees for building permissions and issuing of building permissions within 21 days through TSB Pass on the lines of TS iPass.

He said that the welfare and development work of TRS would ensure the victory of the party in the municipal elections.

"We have confidence that people in towns will also honour TRS like others. Funding to the municipalities has increased like never in the history.

The strength of the party is functioning of the government and this will ensure victory of the party," KTR said.

According to sources, KTR appointed in-charges for municipal polls and asked them to give a report by visiting the municipalities.

He asked the leaders to submit three names for each ward in the form of a report before December 31.

He, however, told the party leaders not to get overconfident in the elections. "After winning four Lok Sabha seats, the BJP leaders are thinking that they have strength in the state, but they don't have any support of people.

People will not support communal politics of BJP. However, we should not be overconfident," he said.

Sources also asked the party leaders not to talk publicly on the CAA, NRC or NPR. Do not talk on these issues on public platforms.