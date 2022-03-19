Vijayashanti slams KCR over 'Pranahita Pushkaralu'

Hyderabad: Lashing out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, BJP leader Vijayashanti alleged that the government was neglecting the upcoming 'Pranahita Pushkarams' being held for the first time after State formation.

Taking to her official Facebook account, she said clouds of suspicion were being cast over the successful organisation of the pushkarams. Stating that they are held once in 12 years, she said they would be held from April 13 to April 24. She said officials were making arrangements to hold the pushkarams at Kaleshwaram (Jayashankar-Bhupalapalle district). She alleged that the government had not sanctioned Rs 22.70 crore funds to the district administration and Rs 13 crore to the Manchiryal district administration for making arrangements for pushkarams.

She told the CM that the rulers of undivided AP held pushkarams in a grand manner in December 2010. She said the pushkarams were declared State festival by the then rulers. "The Endowments department of AP government sanctioned Rs 1.72 crore and the other departments of the sanctioned Rs 8 crore for making arrangements in 2010.

Vijayashanti said one lakh devotees a day took holy bath in the river then. She demanded the CM to release funds as soon as possible for holding the pushkarams.