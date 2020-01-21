Vikarabad SP inspects security arrangements in Kodangal

Kodangal: With the Kodangal municipal elections set to see tough fight between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Congress, the Vikarabad police authorities have made tight security arrangements to ensure that no untoward incident occurs on the polling day, i.e., today.

While inspecting the security arrangements in Kodangal municipality, Vikarabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Narayana said that they have identified some of the polling stations as critical and have deployed tight security at these polling stations.

In Kodangal, there are 12 wards and the Election Commission has arranged 22 polling stations in the municipality. Of these 22 polling stations, the police have identified 6-7 polling stations as sensitivea and deployed extra forces. "In Kodangal municipality, to ensure that the elections are conducted smoothly, we have deployed as many as 80 police personnel in and around the sensitive polling stations and taking all measures to ensure that no untoward incident takes place on the polling day," informed the SP.

The SP also advised the voters not to resort to any kind of unethical and illegal activities during the polling and urged them to cast their votes without fear or favour and advised them to choose the right leader who can work for their welfare and development of their wards.

Parigi Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinivas Yadav, Kodangal Circle Inspector Nageshwar Rao and other police personnel inspected the security arrangements.