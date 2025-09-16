Live
Village Administration Officers Must Deliver Citizen-Centric Services: Khammam Collector
Khammam: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty on Monday called upon newly appointed Village Administration Officers (VAOs) to work with integrity and commitment to ensure effective service delivery at the grassroots level.
Speaking after distributing posting orders to 252 newly recruited VAOs at the Khammam Collectorate, Durishetty said that the government’s intent behind strengthening the village-level revenue system is to make administration more accessible and transparent for the common citizen.
The Collector said that the VAOs were selected on a merit basis and posted outside their native mandals, in accordance with government guidelines. These appointments cover 252 of the total 299 clusters across the district.
Emphasizing the importance of grassroots governance, the Collector stated, “The new Village Administration Officers will play a crucial role in implementing the State’s new land legislation—Bhoo Bharati—aimed at resolving land issues effectively and transparently.” He urged the officers to take up their duties with utmost sincerity, particularly in addressing land disputes and issuing timely certifications to citizens.
Durishetty reminded the officers that the Revenue Department holds a pivotal position in the government structure, responsible for safeguarding public lands, maintaining private and patta lands, and issuing essential legal documents. “Any deviation from rules or instances of malpractice will be dealt with strictly,” he warned.
He also instructed the newly posted officers to strictly adhere to the Citizen Charter timelines and assured continuous monitoring of their field-level functioning. “Our focus is on timely service delivery. Citizens must feel the impact of good governance,” he added.
The Collector concluded by directing all appointees to report to their respective postings immediately and begin their duties without delay.
The event was attended by Revenue Association district leaders, District Sports Development Officer Sunil Reddy, Collectorate AO Karumanchi Srinivasa Rao, and several newly appointed VAOs.