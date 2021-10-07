Villagers extend support to TRS in Huzurabad bypoll

Karimnagar: People of several villages in Huzurabad constituency have voluntarily extended their support to the TRS in Huzurabad by-election.

On Wednesday, a group of 50 people of Mashapalli village of Jammikunta mandal met Minister T Harish Rao in Huzurabad and assured him that they would cast their vote for the TRS candidate, G Srinivas Yadav. They appealed to the Minister to take the responsibility of developing their village.

Similarly, villagers of Pothireddypeta and Rampur of Huzurabad mandal also met Minister Harish Rao and assured that they would stay with the TRS as they were getting Aasara pensions and benefitted from schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, KCR Kits.

The Minister assured them that the government already took several measures for Huzurabad development. He criticised that BJP leader Eatala Rajender had resigned only for his own selfishness and not for the people of Huzurabad or for the development.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had allotted 4,000 houses, but BJP leader Rajender, who served as a Minister, could not build even a single house, Harish Rao said while promising to take the responsibility of building 5,000 houses.