Visakhapatnam-Sec’bad Vande Bharat to operate with 20 coaches from today

Hyderabad: The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train has been augmented with additional coaches. It will operate with four additional coaches, which would bring the total number to 20 coaches from January 11.
The train, which was earlier operating with 16 coaches with 1,128 passenger capacity, is being enhanced with a revised composition of 20 coaches with 1,440 passenger capacity from Saturday.
According to South Central Railways (SCR), the train no 20833/20834 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express was initially introduced with 16 coaches’ composition, which included two executive class and 14 chair cars. Since the introduction of the regular services, the train has been operating with more than 130 per cent patronage consistently. Taking into consideration the increased demand for this train, the railways has decided to augment the existing train rake with four more additional coaches.
The new composition will have 18 chair cars with 1,336 passengers’ capacity (instead of a capacity of 1,024) and two executive class with 104 passengers capacity, totalling to 1,440.
Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR said that the augmentation of the coaches during this peak Sankranti season is also a timely addition, as during this Sankranti festival more number of people will be able to visit their native places to celebrate the festival.