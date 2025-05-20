Live
VIT Mauritius signs MoU with Binghamton University, US
Highlights
Hyderabad: VIT Mauritius & Binghamton University, US recently signed an MoU to empower future leaders by offering transformative education and cross-continental opportunities.
The MoU was signed by Dr G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor of VIT and Dr Harvey G Stenger, President of Binghamton University (SUNY), New York, US.
The event was held at the Binghamton campus in the presence of Nobel laureate Dr M Stanley Whittingham and other senior leaders from both the institutions.
