VIT Mauritius signs MoU with Binghamton University, US

Hyderabad: VIT Mauritius & Binghamton University, US recently signed an MoU to empower future leaders by offering transformative education and cross-continental opportunities.

The MoU was signed by Dr G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor of VIT and Dr Harvey G Stenger, President of Binghamton University (SUNY), New York, US.

The event was held at the Binghamton campus in the presence of Nobel laureate Dr M Stanley Whittingham and other senior leaders from both the institutions.