  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

VIT Mauritius signs MoU with Binghamton University, US

VIT Mauritius signs MoU with Binghamton University, US
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: VIT Mauritius & Binghamton University, US recently signed an MoU to empower future leaders by offering transformative education and...

Hyderabad: VIT Mauritius & Binghamton University, US recently signed an MoU to empower future leaders by offering transformative education and cross-continental opportunities.

The MoU was signed by Dr G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor of VIT and Dr Harvey G Stenger, President of Binghamton University (SUNY), New York, US.

The event was held at the Binghamton campus in the presence of Nobel laureate Dr M Stanley Whittingham and other senior leaders from both the institutions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick