‘Vital to follow lane discipline’

Hyderabad : The IRB Golconda Expressway observed January 2025 as the National Road Safety Month, which was concluded on Thursday.

The chief general manager emphasised the vital importance of following the lane discipline and wearing seat belts, especially by light motor vehicle users. She further explained that maintaining lane discipline helps prevent disruptions, making overtaking and high-speed travel safer, and stated that all drivers becoming fully aware of these regulations means all roads and highways become significantly safer.

Sai Manohar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) – traffic, Cyberabad, said, "Ensuring road safety is a shared responsibility, and initiatives like the National Road Safety Month by IRB Golconda Expressway play a crucial role in spreading awareness. Strict adherence to lane discipline and seat belt usage can significantly reduce accidents and make our highways safer for all."