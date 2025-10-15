Vote theft: KTR skewers Cong for deploying dubious methods

The political atmosphere in Telangana intensified on Tuesday with the BRS Working President K T Rama Rao launching a frontal assault on the ruling Congress party, alleging massive electoral fraud and a blatant disregard for democratic principles ahead of the upcoming by-election.

In a detailed presentation to the media, K T Rama Rao accused the Congress of employing various "conspiracies and machinations" to manipulate the voters' list, insisting that despite these illegal attempts, the BRS would still emerge victorious.

K T Rama Rao initiated his critique by pointing out "abnormal" changes in the electoral rolls. He stated that while the voters' list saw an addition of 23,000 new votes, a simultaneous and unexplained deletion of 12,000 existing votes occurred, stressing that the sudden increase in voters raised "many doubts." The BRS specifically alleged that the Congress party candidate had "taken over the duty of the Election Commission" and engaged in the illegal distribution of voter IDs, even extending these cards to minors.

K T Rama Rao further questioned the direct involvement of the Chief Minister and PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, noting that their photographs were prominently displayed during the related voter list distribution event. He confirmed that the Election Commission (EC) itself has already registered a case regarding the distribution of ‘fake ID cards’ by the Congress candidate.

BRS party workers conducting a field analysis over just two days uncovered numerous instances of alleged fraud. K T Rama Rao cited specific examples: a visit to the Sanskriti Avenue Apartments, where 43 votes were registered, found that the owner explicitly denied any connection to the individuals listed; a small 80-square-yard house in Booth Number 125 was found to have 23 listed votes; and the house of a local Congress party leader was alleged to contain 32 "bogus votes."

The BRS highlighted the case of Srinivas Reddy, a resident of Sircilla, who discovered his vote was registered in the Jubilee Hills constituency without his knowledge, confirming the practice of "vote theft." K T Rama Rao asserted that all these "atrocities" were committed in a hurried manner and filled into the voters' list by the Congress government in a single day, adding that the Congress candidate, Naveen Kumar Yadav's, own brother, Venkat Praveen Yadav, holds three votes.

Recalling that the party formally met and submitted a letter to the CEO detailing all the evidence and objections, K T Rama Rao expressed dissatisfaction there was no response from the EC. He threatened the party would approach the High Court on the issue.