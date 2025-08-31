Voter IDs fraudulently transferred in Ichoda

Adilabad: Just days ago, in a village under Ichoda Mandal, individuals from other states were shown as residents using fabricated Aadhaar cards. These fake residence certificates were then used to secure jobs in the Indian Army. Before that incident could fade from public memory, another shocking case has emerged—voter ID cards being transferred without the knowledge of the actual voters.

Three individuals along with local Revenue Inspector (RI) Hussain were arrested two days ago and sent to remand. Now, there are reports from within the department that Tahsildar Satyanarayana Rao has also been implicated. Sources suggest that the FIR includes his name.

With the Tahsildar missing for two days, speculation is rife in revenue circles whether he is on personal leave or avoiding scrutiny due to his alleged involvement. The incident came to light when former Sarpanch Kadam Vanitha and her husband Kadam Subhash in Adegam (B) village had their votes registered at polling booth 140. However, without their knowledge, forged residence certificates were used to transfer their votes to booth 137 in Ichchoda, allegedly with the help of revenue staff. Subhash filed a written complaint with the District Collector on August 20.

Responding to the complaint, the Collector ordered an inquiry and directed Tahsildar Satyanarayana Rao to submit a report. Acting on the instructions, the Tahsildar restored the couple’s names to booth 140 using his login credentials. Once the issue became public, the Collector ordered a deeper investigation.

On August 25, the Tahsildar filed a written complaint at the local police station, stating that Gosukula Nithin and Kadam Vishal had submitted applications using forged documents to manipulate voter records, and requested legal action against them.

Police took swift action, detaining those involved and interrogating them. RI Hussain was arrested on Wednesday. Sources say Tahsildar Satyanarayana Rao was also added to the case the same day, though his name has not yet been officially confirmed by police in press briefings.

Since Thursday, the Tahsildar has been missing, fuelling speculation and discussion within the revenue department. When asked for clarification, Ichoda CI Bandari Raju stated that the voter ID fraud case is being investigated in depth and that confirmation regarding the Tahsildar’s involvement will be provided soon.