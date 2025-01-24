  • Menu
Wakf Board chairman inspects graveyard near Eidgah Madannapet

Highlights

The Telangana State Wakf Board officials inspected the Wakf properties near the Eidgah Madannapet following the allegations of encroachments in the graveyard land.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board officials inspected the Wakf properties near the Eidgah Madannapet following the allegations of encroachments in the graveyard land. Wakf Board Chairman Syed Azmathullah Hussaini, MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj and others inspected the site along with the officials.

Following the complaints on damaging the graves and encroaching the graveyard land by the land sharks, the Chairman inspected and warned not to damage the graves in burial ground.

Azmathullah said action will be initiated against the persons who are damaging the graves at the burial ground near Edigah.

“All steps will be taken to stop it and with the help of GHMC, the encroachments will be removed,” said Azmathullah.

