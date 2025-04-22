Walk in the footsteps of great leaders, Vice-Chancellor exhorts students

Mahabubnagar: “We must not limit great leaders to garlanded portraits and speeches—let us study their lives and walk in their footsteps,” said Palamuru University Vice-Chancellor Prof GN Srinivas, delivering a powerful message at the grand celebration of iconic leaders’ birth anniversaries organized by the SC/ST and BC Cells on campus.

Addressing students and faculty as the chief guest, ProfSrinivas emphasised that the real tribute to such visionaries lies in learning from their dedication, courage, patriotism, and compassion. “These leaders marched ahead with firm resolve. By studying their biographies, we gain valuable lessons that can shape us into better citizens and human beings,” he noted.

He urged students to internalise their values and apply their teachings in daily life. “Make these celebrations a source of transformation. Aspire to contribute to society, and let their words and principles guide your journey. The change starts with us,” he said.

The event was graced by Mahabubnagar Superintendent of Police DJanaki, University Registrar ProfPRamesh Babu, SC/ST Cell Director DrNKumaraswamy, and BC Cell Director DrKPraveen, along with college administrators, staff, and a large gathering of enthusiastic students.