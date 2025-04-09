Wanaparthy: Case filed against millers for missing grain

Wanaparthy: Following a report published in The Hans India about government paddy worth Rs 8.65 crore being misplaced by a rice mill, criminal cases were filed by officials against the said Aasiz rice mill.

Rice millers allegedly took grain from the government and sold it instead of returning the processed rice back to the government. When DM Jaganmohan was asked for an explanation, he confirmed that a criminal case had indeed been filed against the mill.

He stated that millers who take grain from the government are expected to retain it and return the processed rice to the government on time. He warned that if grain is found missing, criminal cases will be filed.