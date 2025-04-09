Live
- 1win Brings Colors to India with a Joyful Holi Celebration
- At Navkar Mahamantra event, PM Modi’s special gesture in the spotlight
- ED questioned me only for an hour, claims CPI-M MP Radhakrishnan
- Instagram Promotion: My Personal Take on Building an Engaging IG
- Pawan Kalyan's son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena
- Navkar Mahamantra Day: Over 10,000 in Surat chant mantra for world peace
- Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for year, held
- Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu
- PUC results announced, Udupi stands first,Yadgir last
- Second airport for Bengaluru: AAI team inspects two sites off Kanakapura Road
Wanaparthy: Case filed against millers for missing grain
Highlights
Wanaparthy: Following a report published in The Hans India about government paddy worth Rs 8.65 crore being misplaced by a rice mill, criminal cases...
Wanaparthy: Following a report published in The Hans India about government paddy worth Rs 8.65 crore being misplaced by a rice mill, criminal cases were filed by officials against the said Aasiz rice mill.
Rice millers allegedly took grain from the government and sold it instead of returning the processed rice back to the government. When DM Jaganmohan was asked for an explanation, he confirmed that a criminal case had indeed been filed against the mill.
He stated that millers who take grain from the government are expected to retain it and return the processed rice to the government on time. He warned that if grain is found missing, criminal cases will be filed.
Next Story