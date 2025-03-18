Wanaparthy collector calls for supply of power to farmers

Wanaparthi District: On Tuesday, the District Collector inspected the recently dried agricultural fields in Peddagudem Tanda area of ​​Wanaparthi mandal. When the District Agriculture Officer was asked about the total number of acres of crops that have dried out, he said that up to 45 acres of crops belonging to 36 farmers have dried up.

Local farmers said that they are all dependent on bore wells for farming and that due to problems in power supply, their crops will dry up and suffer serious losses. They requested the Collector to help them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered the Electricity Department SE to provide adequate power supply to the farmers who have planted crops in Yasangi to provide adequate power supply to water them through bore wells. He said that farmers should not worry and that steps will be taken to ensure that adequate power supply is provided to water the crops. Similarly, in the context of objections from the Forest Department to erecting new electricity poles, a report with full details regarding the matter was sent, and new electricity poles were installed accordingly and arrangements were made to provide electricity to all the farmers in the relevant area.

Inspection of Employment Guarantee Works

The Additional Collector, Local Bodies, along with Yadaya, inspected the ongoing employment guarantee works in the Tirumalaya Gattu area of ​​Wanaparthi Mandal.

When the Collector inquired about what work was being done with the employment guarantee workers, DRDO replied that they were digging water holes.

They inspected the work site where the employment guarantee works were being carried out by asking whether there were any arrangements for shade and drinking water. In the context of excessive sun, DRDO was advised to make ORS packets available to the workers. When asked how many hours they worked, they replied that they were working up to 12 hours.

DRDO Umadevi, District Agriculture Officer Govindu Nayak, Electricity Department Superintendent Engineer Rajasekhar, DE Srinivasulu, Tehsildar Ramesh Reddy, other agriculture officials, employment guarantee staff, etc. were with the Collector.





