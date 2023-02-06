  • Menu
Wanaparthy Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar conducts inspection

Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar took stock of the Wanaparthy Tahsildar office as part of regular monthly inspection.

He inspected the warehouse, where EMVs are kept, and the revenue divisional office.

He advised the staff to maintain strict security at the warehouse. RDO Padmavati, MRO Rajender Goud and staff were present.

