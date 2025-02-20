Wanaparthy collector to stop chicken sales in Madanapuram mandal

Wanaparthy District: On Thursday, Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar along with the local bodies inspected the poultry farm in the outskirts of Konnur in Madanapuram mandal.

The district animal husbandry department officer and the owner of the chicken farm concerned were questioned about how the chickens died.

When asked if any chickens were sold outside recently, the owner replied that all the dead ones were buried near the farm as they were not sold to anyone.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that chicken shops in Konnur village and nearby should not be opened and if anyone sells, he ordered the tehsildar to immediately bind over and take action. He ordered that no one should sell chicken. Animal Husbandry Department officials should also visit other nearby poultry farms and monitor the situation. If suspicious symptoms are seen in chickens in any farm, they should stop the stock from going out.

He said that samples have been sent to VBRI for tests on the Konnur incident. He said that the details of the reasons will be known after the reports from the lab. He said that representatives of the relevant company that supplied the chicks to the Konnur poultry farm incident will be called and an investigation will be conducted.

On this occasion, the Collector visited the Konnur village and inspected the chicken shops. He advised the shopkeepers to be informed that chicken is not allowed to be sold.

RDO Subrahmanyam, District Animal Husbandry Officer Venkateswar Reddy, Tehsildar Abraham Lincoln, MPDO, other officials and others were with the Collector.