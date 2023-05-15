Wanaparthy: District toppers in Inter exams feted

Wanaparthy : The Akhila Paksha Ikya Vedika on Monday felicitated Pranathi Sinde, the district topper in the second year Inter examinations, as well as K Sai Praneeth, who emerged the district topper in the first year. Satish Yadav, president of the vedika, congratulated the students for bringing good name to Wanaparthy town as well as their parents. Shinde’s parents D Madhav Rao, his wife, Vedika vice-president Venkateshwarlu, secretary Ramesh and others were present.