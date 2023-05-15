Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
Wanaparthy: District toppers in Inter exams feted
Highlights
The Akhila Paksha Ikya Vedika on Monday felicitated Pranathi Sinde, the district topper in the second year Inter examinations, as well as K Sai Praneeth, who emerged the district topper in the first year.
Wanaparthy : The Akhila Paksha Ikya Vedika on Monday felicitated Pranathi Sinde, the district topper in the second year Inter examinations, as well as K Sai Praneeth, who emerged the district topper in the first year. Satish Yadav, president of the vedika, congratulated the students for bringing good name to Wanaparthy town as well as their parents. Shinde’s parents D Madhav Rao, his wife, Vedika vice-president Venkateshwarlu, secretary Ramesh and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS