Wanaparthy: Free Assistive Devices Distributed to Children with Special Needs

Wanaparthy District: On Monday, a program was organized to distribute free tricycles, wheelchairs, clutches and hearing aids to children with special needs at the Bhavita Kendra located in the Mandal Education Officer's Office in KDR Nagar, the district headquarters, under the auspices of the Education Department, Samagra Shiksha, and Alinco.

The District Collector attended the program as the chief guest. An assessment was conducted last August for the distribution of the equipment and 69 children with special needs were identified. The equipment was distributed free of charge by the Collector to all of them on Monday.

Speaking, the Collector said that the main objective of the Bhavita Kendra is to provide all kinds of training and support to children with special needs (Divyangs) and to make them equal to normal children. He said that physically challenged children will be provided with physiotherapy at the Bhavita Kendra, and hearing impaired children will be provided with hearing aids and special education.

The District Collector said that if a report is submitted on the needs of the Bhavita Kendra in Wanaparthy district, the district Bhavita Kendra will be made a model. He suggested that they should take advantage of the equipment that is now being distributed free of charge to children with special needs. The Collector specially congratulated the Alinco company for coming forward to provide tricycles to the children.

District Education Officer Abdul Gani, Bhavita Kendra Officer Yugender, Mandal Education Officer Maddileti, Tehsildar Ramesh Reddy, other officials, children with special needs, their parents and others participated in the program.