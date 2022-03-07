Wanaparthy: Govt to construct BT roads to connect all tribal hamlets

Wanaparthy: The Telangana State government has decided to construct BT and CC roads in all the tribal thandas in Wanaparthy district. Accordingly the State government had released orders and sanctioned Rs. 18.27 crores for the same.

As part of the road construction programme in all the Tribal hamlets, the government had sanctioned funds for the construction of BT roads connecting the main towns and villages and at the same time will also construct CC roads in the internal parts of these villages.

While thanking the Chief Minister for releasing the funds for the road construction connecting the tribal thandas to towns and district headquarters, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy informed that the TRS government is committed for development of tribals in all respects. As promised, the government had converted all the tribal hamlets with a population of more than 500 as Gram Panchayats and now all these Gram Panchayats will get BT roads with better and fast transport facilities.

"We all know how the tribal villages which are located in remote and faraway places are suffering due to lack of access to proper roads. Now the State government has decided to connect all the thandas with BT Roads and I am thankful for the Chief Minister for sanctioning funds for construct of roads providing better connectivity to tribal thandas," said the Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

The government had sanctioned Rs. 2.5 crores for laying BT road from Appaipally thanda to Kinya thanda, Rs. 55 lakhs to Malk Miyan Pally to Devabanda thanda to Ghanapur. Rs. 71 lakhs connecting Kamaloddinpur, Mogulukunta and Ghanapur, Rs. 1.5 crores to connect Shapur to Shapur thanda, Rs. 70 lakhs to Chakalipally to Tabelgutta, Rs. 1.15 crores to connect Chakalipally to Gorlakunta thanda, Rs. 43 lakhs to connect chityal to Padamati thanda, Rs. 47 lakhs to Chandapur and Peddathanda.

In Wanaparthy district headquarters, the government had sanctioned Rs. 54 lakhs to connect Papigani thanda to the district headquarters with BT Road. Rs. 1.28 crores have been sanctioned to construct BT road to connect Gauraikunta thanda to Ankaiahpally thanda.

Rs. 1.6 crores for Ankaiahpally thanda to Pilligutta thanda, Rs. 1.48 crores to School thanda to Gaddam Ramulu thanda to Jivula thanda. Rs.1.30 crores to connect Solipur ZP Road to Pulya thanda, Rs. 1.50 crores to connect Gorumalla Kunta thanda, Rs. 1.36 crores to construct BT road to Nagulakunta thanda, Rs. 2.10 crores to ST Boys Hostel to connect it with CC road to the main road, and finally Rs.

1.20 crores for the construction of Wanaparthy Girijana Bhavan in the district.