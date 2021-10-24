Wanaparthy: MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy donates digital boards to ZP school

Wanaparthy: Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy donated digital classroom boards and 2D &3D animation content worth Rs 2.7 lakh to the Zillah Parishad High School at Kalwaralla village in Veepanagandla mandal in Wanaparthy district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA informed that the TRS government was giving top priority to the education sector in the state. "Following the ideals of our Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, a large number of development and welfare programmes were initiated in Kollapur constituency during the past 7 years. I have decided to extend a helping hand to boost the quality of education in government schools," he said.

Apart from donating 65-inch digital board, the MLA also donated 5 2D and 3D animation content packages prepared by Mantra Learning Academy to the school authorities, so that they could utilize these advanced learning material for the better understanding of subjects by the students.The MLA said similar facilities would be provided to all the government schools in the Kollapur assembly constituency.