Wanaparthy: More BRS workers join Congress
Telangana, Telangana NewsUpto 100 members from BRS have joined the Congress party in the presence of Dr G Chinna Reddy, State Planning Board Vie Chairman.
The announcement came from Chinna Reddy from Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. Among those who joined include members from Gollapalli and Chennaram Gram Panchayats, senior BRS leaders like Bankalagiri Babu, Gunaganti Srinivasulu, Bankalaramulu, Bankalaraju, Bandaru Butchanna, Anjaneyulu, Balayya, Mahesh, Bankala Kurumayya, Parashuram, Bankala Raju, along with other members.
