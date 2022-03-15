Wanaparthy: New engineering college to start classes this year

Wanaparthy: The newly announced government engineering college affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will begin its classes from the present academic year. Informing this, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said he held a high-level meeting with the officials on the requirements of the college being set up in Wanaparthy. It is learnt that the College of Engineering will begin its first batch with 300 seats.

All major engineering courses including CSE, CSE (AI and ML), ECE, will be offered right from this academic year. A JNTU delegation and technical education officials are expected to visit Wanaparthy on March 17 to decide on layout design, structures and facilities as per the AICTE norms. "We want to create an ideal campus and there should be no compromise in the infrastructure design and advanced facilities will be provided at the college on a par with any leading engineering college in the country," said the minister.

He said he had earlier met with senior officials in Hyderabad and spoke to Higher Education Commissioner Naveen Mittal, JNTU Vice Chancellor Katta Narsingha Reddy, Registrar Manzoor Hussain, Ts Higher Education Council Chairman Professor Limbadri, Vice Chairman Venkata Ramana and others. He asked them to oversee the process and ensure the classes begin this academic year.