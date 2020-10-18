Wanaparthy: Pebbair police arrest DK Aruna

Wanaparthy: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President DK Aruna, has been arrested by the police at Pebbair Mandal in Wanaparthy district on Saturday while on her way to inspect the KLI pump house which was submerged in the water due to a blast in one of the lift motors at Yellur in Kollapur last week.

The Pebbair police intercepted the BJP leader's car at Pebbair and stopped DK Aruna from going towards Kollapur and arrested her as a precautionary measure. While speaking to the media, the BJP leader alleged that TRS government is using police force to curb the voices of the Opposition leaders. She questioned the Chief Minister KCR as to why he fears to allow the BJP leaders to visit the pump house.

"Draconian rule is going on in this State. While they are allowing the ministers and their party activists to visit the pump house, why are they not allowing the Opposition leaders? It clearly tells the TRS leaders fear backlash from the people. We are demanding the government to come out clear on the damage of the pump house and when will it be restored. Because of the blast in the pump house, hundreds of acres of crops have been submerged, the State government is accountable to all this loss and they must compensate the poor farmers, or else the BJP party will take up agitation and protest until the government comes to the rescue of the poor farmers," said DK Aruna.