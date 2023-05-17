Wanaparthy: Police flayed for ‘beating’ ABVP leader

Wanaparthy : ABVP Wanaparthy town secretary Balakrishna on Tuesday strongly condemned the ‘indiscriminate’ beating of ABVP State secretary Jhansi, who was peacefully protesting in front of the Higher Education Commissioner’s office in Hyderabad in the name of preventive arrest. He stated that Jhansi was protesting in support of the Guru Nanak and Srinidhi engineering students.

He questioned how reasonable it is for the police to illegally arrest and torture her. Balakrishna alleged that both the colleges had taken 4,000 admissions and made the lives of students miserable. He demanded action against the institutions. The ABVP leader wanted the police personnel involved in the attack on Jhansi to be suspended failing which the parishad would launch a State-level agitation.