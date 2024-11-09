  • Menu
Wanaparthy: Rally marks ‘National Legal Services Day’
“The purpose of the Legal Services Authority is to provide free legal aid and services to the public; hence, they should make good use of the services,” said District Principal Judge and District Legal Services Authority Chairman M R Sunitha.

On Friday, on the National Legal Services Day, a rally was held here from the local court to the bus stand. The rally, involving lawyers, was aimed to raise awareness about utilising legal services. An awareness programme was also conducted through songs performed by artists.

Speaking on the occasion, the judge emphasised that justice is equal for everyone, and there are no distinctions of wealth, poverty, caste, or religion. He urged the rural citizens to make good use of free legal aid and advice. Senior civil judge and Legal Authority Cell secretary Rajani highlighted that providing free legal services, raising awareness about welfare laws, and delivering swift justice through Lok Adalats are the main objectives of the NALSA Act.

