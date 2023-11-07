Wanaparthy: SNR makes hot puris during campaign

Wanaparthy: The campaign season has brought with it a fun trend: Politicians are seen making traditional South Indian breakfasts. On Monday, the State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy hopped on the trend and was seen frying piping hot pooris on his campaign trail.

Later, he addressed a gathering of supporters and local leaders in the 25th and 26th wards of the Wanaparthy district centrewhere he emphasised his commitment to the development of the region.

Speaking to the enthusiastic crowd, he declared, “It is my responsibility to develop Wanaparthy faster. The faster the work is done, the faster the development will take place.” He highlighted the ongoing expansion of Wanaparthy’s roads as a testament to the government’s forward-thinking approach, with an eye on the city’s progress over the next 100 years.

Singireddy, known for his close connection with the people, remarked, “It is my habit to be among the people all the time. I am a person who has seen the hardships of the people.”

During the campaign, he was accompanied by District President Gattu Yadav, District Spokesperson Vakiti Sridhar, Library District Chairman Lakshmaiah, Market Committee Chairman Ramesh Goud, and Media Cell ConvenorsNandimallaShyam, Ashok, and others.

The Minister’s election campaign in Wanaparthy received a warm welcome from the local community.