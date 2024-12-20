Wanaparthy: Trees ‘unintentionally’ removed while clearing weeds

Wanaparthy: In Pebbair municipality a tree park was established in the first ward in 2020 under the guidance of then collector Yasmin Bhasha, with approximately 4,000 trees planted during the previous govern-ment.

However, block Congress leader Akki Srinivas Goud has alleged that on the night of December 18, those responsible for safeguarding the trees used JCB machines to destroy them. Despite the government introducing several initiatives for greenery, the failure of lower-level officials is evident, he lamented.

Goud expressed anguish, stating that instead of nurturing the environment, the municipal admin-istration is harming it by destroying trees grown over four years. He questioned the act of destroying the trees stealthily at night, asking why trees, which had been protected for four years, were razed overnight.