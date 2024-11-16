Waqf Board has more powers than Supreme Court: MP Konda

Hyderabad: Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said on Friday that the Supreme Court is the best system in a democratic country. Everyone has to follow its orders, but some leaders in the country are deceiving people with the Constitution in their hands. Addressing the media, he said the Congress government had brought the Waqf Act 1995 tribunal against the secular spirit. “The Waqf Board has been given more powers than the Supreme Court. Even today some people are attacking and occupying lands in the Chevella Parliament constituency, like Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb's policies are still in force in the segment”, Reddy alleged.

“About 90 acres in Guttala Begumpet were occupied by the Wakf Board in violation of the Act on the pretext that 300 years ago Aurangzeb gave the land by word of mouth; the land was claimed by the Waqf Board. Even in Muslim countries, the Act comes under the government, but it does not come under religion. But in our country, the act is applied to only one community. When you see the Waqf Board's implementation in India, you don't know whether to laugh, cry, or feel sad,” he quipped.

The MP said there is no BC or Dalit on the board of Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust. But, for vote-bank politics, the Congress is showing unconditional love for BCs, SCs, and STs. The Waqf Board Amendment Bill will be passed in Parliament in the winter session. The Bill is not against the Muslim community, he clarified.