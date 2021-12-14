War weapons showcased at Medak Ordnance Factory

Medak: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, citizens received a rare opportunity to see weapons and equipment used by the Army for combat operations, at the public exhibition held at Ordnance Factory Medak, Yeddumalairam in Sangareddy district on Monday. It was launched virtually in 141 location in India by the Ministry of Defence Rajnath Singh. Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK) General Manager Alok Prasad and IIT Hyderabad Director BS Murthy were present on the occasion.



A exhibition named 'Path to Pride' was launched to showcase the journey of 75 years for 'Aatmanirbhar' defence manufacturing through 75 stories of growth and evolution across the domains of land, naval, air, missile and electronic systems.

The exhibition, which was organised as a part of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, attracted people in large numbers including children.

The products of OFMK like Infantry Combat Vehicle and its variants were displayed and photos were also displayed for wider publicity. A demonstration was also given of Sarat Vehicle (BMP) for the visitors. Several iconic events of Department of Defence Production (DDP), as part of Ministry of Defence dedicated week from December 13 to December 19 to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of Independence. This showcasing the journey of growth and development of defence manufacturing in the country.

Speaking on this occasion, Alok Prasad, General Manager said the week-long events will make people aware of the achievements, resolve and vision of DDP. "The exhibitions offers a unique opportunity to the general public to have a look and feel of modern defence weapons, and other equipment, a proud feeling of nationalism," he added.

He informed that the Ordnance Factory Medak will be launching more 3 combat vehicles in coming days including Carrier Command Post Tracked (CCPT), Infantry Command Vehicle (ICV) and Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV).

IIT Hyderabad Director BS Murthy stated that IT Hyderabad will give their full support to the OFMK in the area of R&D.

