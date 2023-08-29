  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Warangal: Congress extends support to ANMs’ protest for regularisation

Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy extending support to ANM workers’ protest at Ekasila Park in Hanumakonda on Monday
x

Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy extending support to ANM workers’ protest at Ekasila Park in Hanumakonda on Monday  

Highlights

The Auxiliary Nurses Midwives (ANM) workers’ demand for their job regularisation is justifiable, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Warangal: The Auxiliary Nurses Midwives (ANM) workers’ demand for their job regularisation is justifiable, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Extending solidarity to the protest organised by the Telangana Medical and Health Employees Union affiliated to the CITU, Reddy demanded the government to regularise the services of ANM workers.

The government needs to consider the demand of ANMs who have been serving for the last decades. Reddy also demanded Equal pay for Equal Work. Congress leaders Bontha Sarangam, Vallapu Ramesh, Md Mustaq Nehal and K Deepak Reddy were among others present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X