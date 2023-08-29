Live
- Shimoga-Bangalore: Air tickets for three weeks booked in advance, Flight service to start from Aug 31
- PL Stock Update - Maruti Suzuki appoints new CFO with rich experience in managing large corporations
- Indian-American dentist admits stealing $500k Covid relief money
- PL Stock Update – Navneet Education: K-12 valuation witnesses a jump of 25-30%
- Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Tech Gift Ideas for Your Sibling
- Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim announces $430 mn for energy transition facility
- 6.1-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami
- Islamabad High Court suspends Imran’s sentence in Toshakhana case, orders release (Ld)
- NTR Trust will work for quality healthcare for every poor, says Nara Bhuvaneshwari
- India records 23 new Covid cases
Just In
Warangal: Congress extends support to ANMs’ protest for regularisation
Highlights
The Auxiliary Nurses Midwives (ANM) workers’ demand for their job regularisation is justifiable, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said.
Warangal: The Auxiliary Nurses Midwives (ANM) workers’ demand for their job regularisation is justifiable, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said.
Extending solidarity to the protest organised by the Telangana Medical and Health Employees Union affiliated to the CITU, Reddy demanded the government to regularise the services of ANM workers.
The government needs to consider the demand of ANMs who have been serving for the last decades. Reddy also demanded Equal pay for Equal Work. Congress leaders Bontha Sarangam, Vallapu Ramesh, Md Mustaq Nehal and K Deepak Reddy were among others present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS