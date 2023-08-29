Warangal: Congress extends support to ANMs’ protest for regularisation

Warangal: The Auxiliary Nurses Midwives (ANM) workers’ demand for their job regularisation is justifiable, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Extending solidarity to the protest organised by the Telangana Medical and Health Employees Union affiliated to the CITU, Reddy demanded the government to regularise the services of ANM workers.

The government needs to consider the demand of ANMs who have been serving for the last decades. Reddy also demanded Equal pay for Equal Work. Congress leaders Bontha Sarangam, Vallapu Ramesh, Md Mustaq Nehal and K Deepak Reddy were among others present.