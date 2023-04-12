Warangal CP hits out at Bandi Sanjay

Warangal : Refuting the allegations leveled against him, the Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath on Tuesday told the media persons that the case against BJP State chief and MP Bandi Sanjay was in compliance with the due process and it wasn't politically motivated.

"The allegations of wrongdoing made against me were baseless. Instead of resorting to mudslinging, Bandi Sanjay should come up with evidence that corroborates his allegations. Then and there I will quit my job," Ranganath asserted. He was responding to Bandi Sanjay's allegations against him, a couple of days ago. Stating that he had earlier worked in Khammam and Nalgonda, the Commissioner said that the BJP leader can enquire about his honesty and commitment towards his duty.

The Commissioner asked Bandi Sanjay to see a large number of people approaching him on the grievance day held on every Wednesday at the Police Commissionerate. "I am doing my best within my purview to those who approach me with a grievance. I had taken action against the persons irrespective of party lines, and created a sense of trust among the people," Ranganath said.

Ranganath said that neither he had nursed a grudge against Bandi Sanjay nor had anything personally against him. The case against Bandi Sanjay in connection with the circulation of the SSC Hindi exam question paper on WhatsApp was in compliance with the investigation, he said.

Stating that he didn't handle the Ayesha Meera murder mystery case of Vijayawada, Ranganath said that Bandi Sanjay needs to know it before leveling allegations against him. He brushed aside Bandi Sanjay's demand of taking oath to prove his innocence. A police officer commences his career by taking oath, he added.

The Warangal police didn't take the mobile phone of Bandi Sanjay.

His phone went dead near Bejjanki at around 1.14 am on the intervening night of April 4 and April 5 after the Karimnagar police had arrested him. Referring to the remarks of Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao on fetching call data, Ranganath said that as per the 91 CrPC, the police have the right to take the information from the service providers. Central Zone DCP Abdul Bari, Kazipet ACP Srinivas and Special Branch ACP Tirumal were present.