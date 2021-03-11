X
Warangal: Girl falls off building while trying to ward off monkey attack, dies

In a tragic incident, a girl fell off the building while trying to escape from the monkey attack here at Buttupalli of Kazipet mandal in Warangal Urban district on Thursday.

The woman sustained grievous injuries and was dead on the spot.

The girl, a native of Nagurlapalli village of Regonda is said to be undergoing training at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and was residing in the hostel. A large troop of monkeys entered the hostel building following which the students ran out of the hostel.

The victim too panicked and ran out to ward off the monkey troop attack. when she slipped from the building

Based on the complaint by the staff, the police registered a case and are investigating.

