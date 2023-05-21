Warangal: Inter toppers eye SR University admissions

Warangal : The SR University (SRU) has emerged as a most sought-after destination for those excelled in the Intermediate to pursue their undergraduate programmes, according to a statement released by the varsity’s Chancellor A Varada Reddy. Some of the toppers of Intermediate examination 2023 - K Pooja (994), Vinuthana G (993), K Deepika (992), Sri Vidhya J (991) and Nanditha M (990) chose SRU to pursue Computer Science and Engineering.

SRU has created an innovative educational ecosystem and attained 91st rank in 2022 and is in the rank band of 101-150 in university category. The university has a record of achieving All India first rank among private colleges in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements - 2020 (ARIIA). All the existing B.Tech programmes are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) in Tier-I category, the Chancellor said.

“Technologies like Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, Additive Manufacturing, Automation and Robotics are already in demand in organizations around the world, yet our talent gap persists and is set to widen. To bridge this talent gap and to upskill students, SR university joined hands with industries like Microsoft, CYIENT, Siemens, Arm, Divyasree NSL Infratech and Electromation Technologies,” Varada Reddy said.

Vice Chancellor Dr. G R C Reddy said that SR University has been at the forefront in introducing several innovative programmes which provide a lot of flexibility to students in opting courses of their choice and graduate with multi-disciplinary skills. The Dual Degree and International Engineering program (IEP) will open new avenues, opportunities for students to connect and network with students of other disciplines.

Dr. Reddy also said that in case of IEP, students are paying substantially lower amounts than their counterparts studying in the USA for their bachelor’s engineering degree. As their study period for bachelor’s degree in the USA is one year, they will be spending less amount for their boarding and lodging charges, and only pay one year tuition fee. GRE is not required if a student obtains a GPA of more than 3.0 in their bachelors’ program for MS admission into the collaborated University in the USA. The program gives the students an opportunity to Graduate from a US University ranked among the top 150 universities in the world. SRU Director (Admissions) Dr. Sheshagiri Rao said there is an overwhelming response from students to join undergraduate programmes in their varsity.