Warangal: Kakatiya University to deal with Covid-19 related stress

Warangal: While the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is inducing a considerable degree of fear, worry and concern among the people, it's high time to focus on emergency psychological crisis interventions also.

In its bid to bail out such persons, the Psychology

Department, Kakatiya University (KU), has decided to start a Counselling Cell to offer

advice to the people in regard with psychological impact such as elevated rates of stress or anxiety caused by

the Covid-19 scare and the lockdown.

"An expert team comprising of professors and professional psychologists is ready to counsel the needy persons," KU Registrar Prof K Purushotham said.

The team would added by Prof V Ramachandram, the HOD, Psychology Department. The needy persons can avail the expert team's services by calling or mailing their issues to the studentkakatiya@gmail.com.

The expert team will be available between 4 pm and 6 pm every day to take calls from the people.

The mobile numbers of the expert team will be available on www.kakatiya.ac.in

Prof V Ramchandram 98493 38969, Prof G Rameshwaram 98857 74967, Dr G Sampath Reddy 80089 11992, P Malathi 91779 96569.