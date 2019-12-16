Warangal: Keep abreast with the latest technological developments

Warangal: The engineering students need to be more abreast with the latest technological developments, Prof P Satheesh Kumar, Department of CSE, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, said. Speaking at a seminar on 'Edge of Internet of Things (E of IOT)' organised by the Department of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal (KITSW), as part of the Faculty Development Programme, here on Monday, he said that an edge device is any piece of hardware that controls data flow at the boundary between two networks.



Cloud computing and the internet of things have elevated the role of edge devices, ushering in the need of more intelligence computing power and advanced series at the network 'edge'. Edge processing refers to the execution of aggregation, data manipulation, bandwidth reduction and other logic directly on an IOT sensors, he said. Prof Satheesh Kumar also highlighted that edge computing, edge controllers, future of edge computing, future of cloud-software engineering and demonstrated applications of IOT in our daily life.

The KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy told the faculty participants to utilise the facilities provided by the management by sharing and continuous learning process.

Prof V Shankar, Dr P Niranjan, B Hanumanthu, B Raghuram, PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary and around 95 participants from various engineering college across the country were present.