Warangal: Man held for impersonating as CBI officer

The Hanamkonda police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old man for impersonating as a CBI officer and defrauding people on the pretext of government jobs.

Inspector Y Chandrasekhar Rao said that two people identified as Panuganti Naveen and T Ashok were running a job consultancy in Hanamkonda. Naveen claimed that he was working for the CBI and knew all the officers in the various departments. He lured people with jobs and extorted money.

The incident came to light after the complainant Vinod Kumar approached the police that he paid him Rs 10 lakh in 2019. Later, Naveen refused to respond to Vinod. Realising he was cheated, Vinod approached the police who arrested Naveen.

Efforts are underway to nab Ashok who has gone absconding.