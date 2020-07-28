Warangal: MGMH to have 500-bed Coronavirus facility

Warangal: Efforts are on to improve healthcare facilities in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH), Minister for Health Eatala Rajender said, speaking at a review meeting that focused on measures to be taken to tackle the Covid-19.



"The MGMH will soon have a 500-bed facility exclusively to treat the Covid-19 patients. In addition to the existing ward at the MGM hospital, another building will be allocated for the Covid-19 patients. The special ward built under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) will also be equipped with ventilators and other lifesaving equipment," Rajender said, assuring that the additional ward would be functional within 10 days.

The Health Minister said that all the cases in the erstwhile Warangal district will be referred to the MGM hospital instead of Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

Stating that rapid tests are being conducted in rural areas, he said that Asha workers have been working hard to find people suffering from coronavirus symptoms and referring them to the PHC for Covid-19 tests.

He said that the GWMC will take the responsibility of cremating the bodies of Covid-19 victims in case of obstruction from villagers.

"There is no need to spend lakhs of rupees for the treatment of coronavirus, the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, stating that State-run hospitals are well-equipped to treat patients free of cost. Further, he urged people not to believe in rumours. All the issues including the appointment of superintendent pertaining to MGMH will be addressed soon, Errabelli asserted.

Speaking at the meeting, Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha urged the minister to declare a health emergency in her district, considering the surge in number of Covid-19 cases. She stressed the need for filling vacant posts in health centres, besides upgrading the existing Area Hospital to 300-bed. Government Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MPs Banda Prakash, MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Seethakka and medical and health officials were among others present.