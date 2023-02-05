  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Warangal: Pak-borne Islamic teacher prevented from attending religious event

Highlights

  • He was prevented on charges of flouting Indian visa rules
  • On February 4, he was supposed to take part in a religious event at Azam Jahi Mill grounds

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed after a British Islamic teacher was reportedly stopped from attending a religious gathering in Warangal on charges of flouting Indian visa rules.

According to the sources, the Pakistani-born British citizen Saqib Iqbal Shami was on a 26-day visit to India from January 26. On February 4, he was supposed to take part in a religious event at Azam Jahi Mill grounds.

A legal rights firm called Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF) lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking Shami be prevented from attending the event.

Right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also lodged a complaint against Shami's visit with the local police. Shami was escorted to Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X