Warangal para athletes selected for world championships

Telangana has earned a moment of immense pride as two of its shining para athletes have secured their place in the Indian contingent for the World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, from September 27 to October 5. Sharing the news with Hans India on Friday, Dr Shekhar, President of the Para Athletics Association of Telangana and a native of Mahabubnagar, said it is a historic moment for the state as athletes from Telangana have been recognised at the global level. Both the athletes, hailing from Warangal district, will represent India in their respective categories.

While Jivanji Deepti will compete in the Women’s 400 metres (T20 category), Akira Nandan will test his strength in the Men’s 400 metres (T35/38 category). Expressing delight over their selection, Dr Shekhar said, “This is indeed a proud achievement for Telangana. We are confident that our champions will shine at the world stage, bringing glory not just to the state but to the entire nation. Their journey will stand as an inspiration for future athletes who dream of competing at the highest level.”